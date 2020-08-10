Virginia Mary SneddonHales Corners - (Nee Ebelt) Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at the age of 86. Born and raised by Ernest Margarite Ebelt on February 3, 1934. Wed to Theobald "Ted" Sneddon on June 1, 1963. Survived by sister Audrey (best friend Bob), brother-in-law John (Roseann) Sneddon, sister-in-law Barbara Larsen, many other nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Delores. Virginia was raised in Detroit, MI, High School. She went to Muskego Technical College. At 32 years of age she met the love of her life, Ted. Their marriage lasted 57 wonderful years. Virginia was an ambitious woman who knew where she was going and how to get there. She worked in Human Resources for many years at Universal Foods and other reputable firms. She enjoyed to travel, especially to Greece and was her happiest when she could plan her next excursion there - 6 in all. Ted and Virginia also enjoyed a beautiful home in Florida for many years, finally selling it in 2010. A Funeral Mass of Celebration was held on Friday, August 14th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.