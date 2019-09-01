|
|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Mayer
Milwaukee - Age 80. At peace August 28, 2019.
Loving wife of Walter for 58 years. Beloved mother of Matt and Andi (Carmen) Taglia. Adoring grandma to Grace and Sam Taglia. Dear sister of Richard (Mary) Gabriel and John Gabriel. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
Ginny loved to help people. Some of her countless volunteer hours included Meals on Wheels, Community Memorial Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald House. Her enthusiasm ran the gamut from quilting to exceptional culinary skills (think birthday cakes). Her kind and giving disposition will be remembered and missed by all whom she touched.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ronald McDonald House or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019