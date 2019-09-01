Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginny" Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Ginny" Mayer Notice
Mayer, Virginia "Ginny" (Nee Gabriel) Age 80. At peace August 28, 2019. Loving wife of Walter for 58 years. Beloved mother of Matt and Andi (Carmen) Taglia. Adoring grandma to Grace and Sam Taglia. Dear sister of Richard (Mary) Gabriel and John Gabriel. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Ginny loved to help people. Some of her countless volunteer hours included Meals on Wheels, Community Memorial Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald House. Her enthusiasm ran the gamut from quilting to exceptional culinary skills (think birthday cakes). Her kind and giving disposition will be remembered and missed by all whom she touched. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ronald McDonald House or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline