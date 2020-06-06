Virginia R. PeckCudahy - (nee Jurkowski) Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Andy. Loving mother of Mark (Robin), James (Lori), Carey (Marilyn) and the late Craig (Glenda Davis). Dear grandmother of Christopher (Jessica), Jennifer (fiancée, Dani Fitts), Lindsay (Alexander) Dalton, Carey (Laura), Ashley (Drew) Volkman, Kelli (fiancé, David Delaplane), Stephen (Gina), Torrence, Erika Galstad (fiancé, Juan Miller) and Brianna Galstad. Proud great-grandmother of Graham Dalton and Hannah Volkman. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Virginia retired from USPS. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Luke's South Shore, until she was 88.A special thank you to the staff at Clement Manor for their loving care.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, at DIVINE MERCY CATHOLIC CHURCH (face mask recommended), 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, from 9-10:45 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clement Manor Pastoral Care or Activities Department, 3939 S. 92nd St., Greenfield, WI 53228, would be preferred. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.