Virginia R. Prince
Milwaukee - Passed away September 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Deeply cherished aunt to Robert N. Halperin and Scott E. Halperin, as well as wonderfully close cousin of Lee Deichmann, Jenny Ettenheim, Nancy Ettenheim, Tim Ettenheim, Joan Prudhomme, and Marion Wiener and their children, to whom she was always a fondest relative and confidante.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 2:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery, 2615 W. Cleveland Ave., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, the Boerner Botanical Gardens, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
appreciated.