Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
(nee Gloyer) passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of James for 53 years. Sister of Susan (David) Halmrast and Christine (Terry) Logslett. Sister-in-law of Edward (Margaret), Dennis (George), Leonard, and Gary. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lorraine Gloyer, and her in-laws, Harold and Adeline. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ginny retired from Ladish after 43 years of service. She enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Eagle Spring Island. She loved music, crossword puzzles, games, and birds.

Private services are being held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
