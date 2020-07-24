1/
Virginia Ruth "Virgie" Pelzek
1934 - 2020
Virginia "Virgie" Ruth Pelzek

86, passed away in McDonough, Georgia on July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Long time resident of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mrs. Pelzek loved to dance and socialize. She retired from Allen Bradley/Rockwell after working there for 34 years. Virgie was a member of the Grobschmidt Senior Center in South Milwaukee where she was a member of the Seniors Council and Board of Directors. She was born on March 30, 1934 in Ely, Minnesota to the late Stanley and Agatha Urbas. Virgie was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Pelzek, sister, Connie Boese, brother, Stanley Urbas, Jr. and son-in-law, Dannie Lauer. . She is survived by her daughter, Deena Lauer, son, Dean (Carrie) Klebba, six grandchildren, Brenda, Chad, Kevin, Brad, Steven, Mandie and four great-grandchildren. Private service will be held at a later date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
