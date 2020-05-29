Virginia Ryta
Virginia Ryta

Milwaukee - (Nee Molinaro). Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Richard "Dick" (Sue) Stanton, Nelda (Mort) Blatt, Ike (Diane) Langely, and Linda Niedzwiecki. Cherished grandmother of many. Further survived by other loved relatives and many friends.

Virginia retired from Allen-Bradley after 30 years of dedicated service. After "retirement" she worked well into her 80's for Walmart.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Donna Dash "The Donna Day" scholarship fund (www.donnadash.com).

Virgina will always be loved, missed, and remembered.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
