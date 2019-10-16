|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Serchen
Muskego - Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Loving wife of 65 years to Bill. Proud mother of 6. Maga of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Ave; New Berlin, Monday, October 28, 4-7PM. Additional Visitation at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH 7963 S. 116th St; Tuesday, October 29, 10-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon.
Please see Church and Chapel Funeral Home Website for complete information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019