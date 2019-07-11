Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
8500 W. Cold Spring Rd.
Entombment, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
8500 W. Cold Spring Rd.
Entombment, WI
Virginia Slottke Notice
Slottke, Virginia (Nee Adamczyk) Age 84, Reunited with her beloved husband Dennis in Eternal Life July 8th, 2019. Loving mother of Dennis (Dulce), Douglas (Karen) and Deborah Nelson (Fiance David). Busia Grandmother of Peter, Derek, Erika, Dana, Nicholas (Dani), Meghan and Aaron, Great-grandmother of Christian, Christina, Addison, Conner and Elizabeth. Beloved sister of Ted Adamczyk and Lorriane Nisiewicz. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends. Visitation will be held Saturday July 13th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12NOON at St. John the Evangelist Church 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd. Entombment to follow Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019
