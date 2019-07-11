|
Slottke, Virginia (Nee Adamczyk) Age 84, Reunited with her beloved husband Dennis in Eternal Life July 8th, 2019. Loving mother of Dennis (Dulce), Douglas (Karen) and Deborah Nelson (Fiance David). Busia Grandmother of Peter, Derek, Erika, Dana, Nicholas (Dani), Meghan and Aaron, Great-grandmother of Christian, Christina, Addison, Conner and Elizabeth. Beloved sister of Ted Adamczyk and Lorriane Nisiewicz. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends. Visitation will be held Saturday July 13th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12NOON at St. John the Evangelist Church 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd. Entombment to follow Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019