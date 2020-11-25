1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Splinter
Virginia Joan Splinter "Ginny"passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank C. and Rosalie (nee Hartl) Splinter, and brother, Frank A. Splinter. Ginny is survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Ann (nee Schaefer) Splinter. Cared for by cousins, James (Marilynn) Hartl, the late Evelyn, and her husband John Wessel. Further survived by cousins, Robert (Mary) Hartl, the late Richard Hartl and wife Joan, and William (Dorie) Gross. Ginny leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Ginny attended Mercy High School Milwaukee and graduated from College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. Ginny was a system-analyst employed by Time Life and Edmark in Chicago, IL. Ginny's family would also like to acknowledge Villa St. Francis and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. Family will receive friends from 11AM until time of funeral service 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Heart of the Nation, P.O. Box 14428 Milwaukee, 53214 or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
