Szalewski, Virginia "Virg" (Nee Zareczny) Was born into eternal life on May 25, 2019 at the age of 86. She is the loving mother of Sandra (Greg) Hughes, Mark (Janet) Szalewski, Ann (Ned Furru) Szalewski, Karen (Mark) Urban, and Gary (Trudy) Szalewski; proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her 1/2 brother Steven Blicharz and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence and son Dale. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3 at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) from 9 AM until the time of the Mass at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019