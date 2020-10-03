Virginia T. Cesarz
Milwaukee - April 6, 1917 - March 24, 2020
Virginia Cesarz peacefully passed away on March 24, 2020 and entered into heaven on a ray of sunshine. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond F Cesarz. Virginia was born on April 6, 1917 to Martin Snopek and Mary Marcinski. She was preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters, being the last remaining individual on both sides of her family. Virginia is survived by her two daughters: Mary (Gary) Makens and Linda (Ronald) Goyette. She had five grandchildren: David (Leslie) Goyette, Christine (Greg) Wilson, Jaclyn ( Mark) Neuser, Sean (Jan) Makens and Dr. Aaron Makens. Further Survived by five great grandchildren: Michau, Isabeau and Elisa Goyette, Jocelyn Neuser and Ian Makens. Also loved and survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
During her long life, Virginia attended Bay View High School, she belonged to the choir and Christian Women at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mothers Club at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church along with volunteering at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital and Girl Scouts at St. Adalbert's. She was also a loyal employee at Woolworths for about 20 to 25 years.
Virginia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She was a great seamstress and an excellent cook. She was a humble woman who had a wonderful sense of humor. Virginia lived a full and productive life, The wisdom she imparted to all of us will never be forgotten. She will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: Mail contributions to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (M-F 7am-9pm)-
800-822-6344 or Food for the Poor.
A Memorial Mass for Virginia will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH (3100 S. 41st St. Milwaukee. WI) on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 AM.