Virginia Taylor
"Happy" joined her loving husband Jack Taylor in heaven on March 19, 2020. She was 93.
Happy was a joyful, giving person. She spent many hours volunteering as a Docent at the Milwaukee Art Museum, The Gift Shop at Froedtert Hospital and served as a Deaconess at The Brookfield Presbyterian Church.
Happy enjoyed watercolor painting and took many classes. She and Jack visited numerous art museums in the US and Europe.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Gerri) Taylor, Patricia Schink and Susan Hambly. Four grandchildren, Sonia (Tim) Eliseo, Louis Schink, Sarah Hambly, Rebecca (Mitch) Arthur and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Jack and loving parents Albert and Virginia Millar.
The family would like to thank all the staff of San Camillus Skilled Nursing Care and Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Memorials in Happy's memory may be made to The Salvation Army or the Living Hope Presbyterian Church, Menomonee Falls, WI.
Private memorial services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Apr. 8, 2020