Tronca, Virginia (Nee Kaczmarski) On June 1, 2019 she returned to the ultimate destination of perfection, the greatest of gifts, God and her beloved extraordinaire husband, Edward. She is survived by her daughter, Annlia Soo-Na (Rick) Way, grandchildren Adriella, Thomas and Mathias Edward, Kaelyn, brother Donald (Judy) Kaczmarski, nieces and nephew Jennifer (Thomas) McElmeel, Jeffrey Kaczmarski, Thomas (Gretchen) Kaczmarski, and Annette Kaczmarski. Also loved by other relatives and many great cousins and friends. In particular, a special thank you to Patrick and Brenda Walsh; the late John and the late Jeanne Ryan; Donna Tronca (Daniel Johnson), Gary Schallhorn and his late wife Donna who were both very special support in her life. Visitation at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on Thursday, June 6, 2019 9-10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the St Vincent De Paul Society or monetary assistance to help a child or children attend St. Mary's Visitation Elementary School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2019