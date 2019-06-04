Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Tronca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Tronca

Notice Condolences Flowers

Virginia Tronca Notice
Tronca, Virginia (Nee Kaczmarski) On June 1, 2019 she returned to the ultimate destination of perfection, the greatest of gifts, God and her beloved extraordinaire husband, Edward. She is survived by her daughter, Annlia Soo-Na (Rick) Way, grandchildren Adriella, Thomas and Mathias Edward, Kaelyn, brother Donald (Judy) Kaczmarski, nieces and nephew Jennifer (Thomas) McElmeel, Jeffrey Kaczmarski, Thomas (Gretchen) Kaczmarski, and Annette Kaczmarski. Also loved by other relatives and many great cousins and friends. In particular, a special thank you to Patrick and Brenda Walsh; the late John and the late Jeanne Ryan; Donna Tronca (Daniel Johnson), Gary Schallhorn and his late wife Donna who were both very special support in her life. Visitation at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on Thursday, June 6, 2019 9-10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the St Vincent De Paul Society or monetary assistance to help a child or children attend St. Mary's Visitation Elementary School.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline