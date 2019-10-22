|
|
Virginia "Ginger" Warga
Waukesha - Found her peace on Monday, October 21, 2019, age 77. Loving wife of Bill for 57 years. Special Mom of Jodie (Tom) Stekiel and Bill Warga (Alvin Pritchard.) Grammy of Rebecca (fiance Chris Petrovski) and Andy Stekiel. Beloved sister of Kathy (Bob) Hoffmeier. Sister-in-law of Pat (the late Santo) Mirasola and the late Nancy (Dick) Rafenstein. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019, 4-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A special thank you to Virginia Health and Rehab, Dr. Jonathan Shaffer, Dr. Elangovan and Staff, Spring City Dialysis, Dr. Raftery and Staff, Pro Health Oncology and Diabetic Staff, and Seasons Hospice for their love and care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019