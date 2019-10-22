Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH
440 N. Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Warga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginger" Warga

Add a Memory
Virginia "Ginger" Warga Notice
Virginia "Ginger" Warga

Waukesha - Found her peace on Monday, October 21, 2019, age 77. Loving wife of Bill for 57 years. Special Mom of Jodie (Tom) Stekiel and Bill Warga (Alvin Pritchard.) Grammy of Rebecca (fiance Chris Petrovski) and Andy Stekiel. Beloved sister of Kathy (Bob) Hoffmeier. Sister-in-law of Pat (the late Santo) Mirasola and the late Nancy (Dick) Rafenstein. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019, 4-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A special thank you to Virginia Health and Rehab, Dr. Jonathan Shaffer, Dr. Elangovan and Staff, Spring City Dialysis, Dr. Raftery and Staff, Pro Health Oncology and Diabetic Staff, and Seasons Hospice for their love and care.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline