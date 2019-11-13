Resources
Milwaukee, WI - Schminke,Virjeanne (nee Roggentine). Born to Eternal Life November 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Wife of the late David Schminke. Cherished mother of Deborah Thompson, Rebecca Banks, David Schminke II and the late Elizabeth Schminke. Beloved grandmother of Bailey Thompson, Brittany Thompson, Glenn Banks, Sara Steinbring, Adam Banks, Robert Banks, Thomas Rehak and Rebecca Rehak. Great-grandmother of Glenn Dominic Banks, Aliza Mitchell, Talullah Bee Somero and Niko Steinbring. Sister of Christine Roggentine-Rieck, the late Robert Roggentine and the late Janice O'Meara. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Virjeanne will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
