Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian M. Brown


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Vivian M. Brown Notice
Brown, Vivian M. (Nee De Battista) 89, of West Bend found peace on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the New Perspective in West Bend. A memorial service in remembrance of Vivian will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home in Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the New Perspective and Compassionate Care Hospice for all their help and care. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Vivian's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.