Brown, Vivian M. (Nee De Battista) 89, of West Bend found peace on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the New Perspective in West Bend. A memorial service in remembrance of Vivian will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home in Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the New Perspective and Compassionate Care Hospice for all their help and care. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Vivian's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019