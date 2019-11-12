Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 W. Hampton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 W. Hampton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vlasta Hlavac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vlasta Hlavac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vlasta Hlavac Notice
Vlasta Hlavac

(nee Gajdosik) Born to Eternal Life Nov. 11, 2019 at age 72. Beloved wife of Joseph. Dearest mom of Joe Hlavac Jr. (fiancée Stacy Henner), Suzie (Tom) Scaife and John (Michelle) Hlavac. Adored grandma "nana" of Olivia and Joey Hlavac and Samantha and Tyler Scaife. Preceded in death by her parents John and Emilia Gajdosik. Sister of Milan and Olga Gajdosik. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of service at 12:00 Noon, all at the Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vlasta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline