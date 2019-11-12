|
|
Vlasta Hlavac
(nee Gajdosik) Born to Eternal Life Nov. 11, 2019 at age 72. Beloved wife of Joseph. Dearest mom of Joe Hlavac Jr. (fiancée Stacy Henner), Suzie (Tom) Scaife and John (Michelle) Hlavac. Adored grandma "nana" of Olivia and Joey Hlavac and Samantha and Tyler Scaife. Preceded in death by her parents John and Emilia Gajdosik. Sister of Milan and Olga Gajdosik. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of service at 12:00 Noon, all at the Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019