Vlasta Hron
(nee Novotny) Born to Eternal Life May 27, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of James (Patricia), Denise (John) Stevens, Tony (Lori), Anna Marie (Michael) Feldmeier and Christine (Dennis) Wimmer. Loving Babi to Aspen, Benjamin, Luis, Cynthia, James, Carli, Daniel, Tony, Sierra, Erik, Hawk, Jake and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vlasta was a lifetime member of Sokol Milwaukee. Special thanks to the staff of Maple Ridge Health Services for their loving care.
Family Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 6 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by a Private Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 3, 2020.