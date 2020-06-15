Vlasta Hron
Vlasta Hron

(nee Novotny) Born to Eternal Life May 27, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of James (Patricia), Denise (John) Stevens, Tony (Lori), Anna Marie (Michael) Feldmeier and Christine (Dennis) Wimmer. Loving Babi to Aspen, Benjamin, Luis, Cynthia, James, Carli, Daniel, Tony, Sierra, Erik, Hawk, Jake and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vlasta was a lifetime member of Sokol Milwaukee. Special thanks to the staff of Maple Ridge Health Services for their loving care.

Family Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 6 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by a Private Service at 11:00 AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 12, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 4, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the Hron Family. I still remember Vlastas smile and laugh from the Czech dance group days. Hold the good memories close to your hearts.
Emily Hlavinka-Anderson
Friend
May 31, 2020
First my deepest sympathy to the Hron family. I met your mother as a child when I went to Bohemian Hall with my parents. Vlasta and Jim visited my parents when they were planning their honeymoon to Florida. I remember them visiting a few times then getting together at Czech events as I grew up. It was always so much fun with Vlasta, Jim and all of the family. Vlasta was always smiling and can still hear her laugh. Many many years of memories. Kathy/Switzerland
Kathy Deyl
Family
