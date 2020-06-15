Vlasta Hron

First my deepest sympathy to the Hron family. I met your mother as a child when I went to Bohemian Hall with my parents. Vlasta and Jim visited my parents when they were planning their honeymoon to Florida. I remember them visiting a few times then getting together at Czech events as I grew up. It was always so much fun with Vlasta, Jim and all of the family. Vlasta was always smiling and can still hear her laugh. Many many years of memories. Kathy/Switzerland

Kathy Deyl

