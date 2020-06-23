Volia Mary Brown
Was born into eternal life, surrounded by her loving family, on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brown Jr. Volia is survived by her loving children: Russell Brown, Barbara Morris, Constance Misner, and Linda Brown. She is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, a dear sister, Vera Poindexter, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home, Friday, June 26, 4-7 PM. A wake will be held on Saturday, June 27th at ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4051 N. 25TH Street, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
