Vukica Dragutinovich (nee Lazarevic)
Passed into eternal life on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years Branislav, dear parents, and cherished relatives. Survived by daughters Nada and Gina Dragutinovich, brother Zivorad Lazarevic, and sister Mira (Velimir) Jovanovic, along with their families. Further survived by treasured extended family near and far including cousins, nieces and nephews, kumovi, lifelong friends, and her Lutheran Home family of caretakers, staff, and residents with their families.
Born February 15, 1937 in her beloved hometown of Valjevo, Jugoslavija, Vukica was a WWII child refugee who spent five years in displaced persons camps in Italy and Germany, emigrating to the United States in 1950 with her mother, brother, and sister, ultimately settling in Milwaukee, where she married and raised her family. Vukica's greatest wants in life were that of the roles of wife and mother and she devoted herself to each. Vukica will be remembered for her divine culinary skills and her passion for beauty, which she cultivated in all things, beings, and moments.
A private funeral was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 with immediate family in attendance.
Deepest gratitude to the heroic medical teams of the Froedtert Hospital Medical ICU who exhaustively and tenderly treated and cared for Vukica to her last breath.
Donations in Vukica Dragutinovich's name can be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S 51st St, Milwaukee, WI 53219 or the American Lung Association.
Le mot juste, Mama. You are my sunshine.
Passed into eternal life on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years Branislav, dear parents, and cherished relatives. Survived by daughters Nada and Gina Dragutinovich, brother Zivorad Lazarevic, and sister Mira (Velimir) Jovanovic, along with their families. Further survived by treasured extended family near and far including cousins, nieces and nephews, kumovi, lifelong friends, and her Lutheran Home family of caretakers, staff, and residents with their families.
Born February 15, 1937 in her beloved hometown of Valjevo, Jugoslavija, Vukica was a WWII child refugee who spent five years in displaced persons camps in Italy and Germany, emigrating to the United States in 1950 with her mother, brother, and sister, ultimately settling in Milwaukee, where she married and raised her family. Vukica's greatest wants in life were that of the roles of wife and mother and she devoted herself to each. Vukica will be remembered for her divine culinary skills and her passion for beauty, which she cultivated in all things, beings, and moments.
A private funeral was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 with immediate family in attendance.
Deepest gratitude to the heroic medical teams of the Froedtert Hospital Medical ICU who exhaustively and tenderly treated and cared for Vukica to her last breath.
Donations in Vukica Dragutinovich's name can be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S 51st St, Milwaukee, WI 53219 or the American Lung Association.
Le mot juste, Mama. You are my sunshine.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.