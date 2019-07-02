|
Grennon OCD, Rev. John W. Was Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 72 years. He was born in Springfield, MA on August 31, 1946. He was professed as a Discalced Carmelite Friar on May 1, 1991. On May 24, 1997, he was ordained to the priesthood at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill in Hubertus, WI. Fr. John served as a Secular Order Delegate for the Washington Province. He was assigned to Holy Hill to serve with the Hispanic ministry, at Holy Espousal Monastery in Brighton, MA, and the Sacred Heart Monastery (St. Florian Parish in Milwaukee, WI). He ministered to the residents at Mitchell Manor and Sacred Heart Care Center of the School Sisters of St. Francis. He is survived by his brother, Paul, and his nephews, other relatives and friends, and the Discalced Carmelite Friars and Brothers. Visitation is Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Basilica at Holy Hill, and on Wednesday from 9- 11 a.m. Mass of Resurrection is Wednesday, July 3, at the Basilica at Holy Hill at 11 a.m. Interment the Carmelite Cemetery on the grounds at Holy Hill. Memorials to Holy Hill or Carmelite Sick & Elderly Fund. 1525 Carmel Rd, Hubertus, WI 53033
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2019