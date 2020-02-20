Resources
Wade A. Hummer

Mukwonago - Found Peace on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Proud dad of Nicole (Andy), Kim, Evan and Mariah. Caring grandpa of Megan, Lauren and Paige. Also survived by the love of his life, Mary, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1PM-3:45PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at FOX RIVER CHRISTIAN CHURCH (S46W24130 Lawnsdale Rd. Waukesha, WI 53189), with a memorial service to follow at 4PM.

Please see funeral homes website for full obituary notice www.churchandchapel.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
