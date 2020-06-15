Waldemar "Wally" Hesselbein
Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Age 89. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ann. Beloved father of Karen (Michael) Derdzinski, Teresa (Arthur Binhack) Hesselbein, Linda (William) Sasse, Kathryn (Robert) Elliott, Donna (Donald) Hell and Jean (Eric) Rakers. Devoted grandfather to Marie (Efren), Jane (Kevin), Michele, Sarah (Mark), Laura (Jacob), Natalie, Brenna, Anthony, Yanni, Nicholas, Adam and Allison. Great-grandfather of four plus one on the way. Also survived by his dear friend Judy Islo. Older brother to the late Barbara Volz, Philip Hesselbein and Frederick Hesselbein. Loved and remembered by many other relatives and friends. USAF Veteran. Served the customers of M&I Bank for 40 years. Long-time member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Volunteered for medical missions and St. Ben's Clinic helping others. Wally lived a life of faith, family and fun. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him. Private Catholic services held for the immediate family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
