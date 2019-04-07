|
Weaver, Walden Walden Weaver, 94, died peacefully on March 23 at Heritage in Elm Grove. During his final days he was surrounded by family, friends and dedicated caregivers. Wally was born in 1924 in Evanston, IL, to Alice Olsen and Lawrence Weaver, and from early on he had a passion for mechanics. In 1945, he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University, where he completed the ROTC program and later served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the "Cook County 120" Sports Car Club of America and a founding member of Elkhart Lake's Road America. While working for Pure Oil, he met the late Milly Brooks Weaver, who was living in Madison. They were married in 1955 and settled in Elm Grove for over 50 years. He also worked for Briggs and Stratton, Motorola and businesses of his own. But he will be best remembered for his work on his beloved cabin in Tomahawk, WI. Countless friends and colleagues joined Wally and family in the Northwoods for vacations or a day on the lake. He acquired many apprentices who followed him around as he worked on cabin projects, including a McCulloch outboard that was always breaking down. Later in life, he said the best part of his day was riding his bicycle, which he did most mornings until his 90th birthday. Wally was a fixer of more than just things and left his mark through tremendous kindness, humor and optimism. He is survived by three daughters: Nancy (H. Kell) Yang, Carolyn (David) Schuelke, and Sally Spicer; and seven grandchildren: Allison (Reid) Mayer, Brooks Yang, Philip Spicer, Kelsey Yang, Tommy Spicer, Peter Schuelke, and Gregory Spicer. His family extends special thanks to those who helped care for him at Kirkland Crossing in Pewaukee and Heritage, Elm Grove. In lieu of flowers, they suggest donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/wally in honor of his late sister, Carolyn. Please join family and friends for a celebration of Wally's life on Saturday, June 15, from noon until 3 pm at Artisan 179, 179 West Wisconsin Avenue, in Pewaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019