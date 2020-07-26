Waldo & Delia MartinezWaldo was Born to Eternal Life on July 21, 2020 at age 77. Delia was Born to Eternal Life on July 23, 2020 at age 75. They are the loving parents of Uvaldo (Lisa), Bentura (Teresa), Randy and Diana (Antonio), and grandparents of Manuel, Elizabeth, Martin, Jessica (Jose), Emmanuel, Benny Jr., Amanda, Emiliano, Isaiah, Giovanni, Davian and Antonio Jr. Waldo is survived by his daughter Sandra and is the brother of Lily Maldonado, the late Domingo and the late Ruben. Delia is the sister of Irma Martinez, Ramiro (Dora) Jaime, Omero Jaime and the late Rolando Jaime. They are also survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by their parents, brothers and sisters.Visitation at the funeral home Thursday July 30 from 10-12 PM, then to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3222 S. 29th St., for the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:45 PM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Friday, July 31 at 12 PM.