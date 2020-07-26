1/
Waldo and Delia Martinez

Waldo & Delia Martinez

Waldo was Born to Eternal Life on July 21, 2020 at age 77. Delia was Born to Eternal Life on July 23, 2020 at age 75. They are the loving parents of Uvaldo (Lisa), Bentura (Teresa), Randy and Diana (Antonio), and grandparents of Manuel, Elizabeth, Martin, Jessica (Jose), Emmanuel, Benny Jr., Amanda, Emiliano, Isaiah, Giovanni, Davian and Antonio Jr. Waldo is survived by his daughter Sandra and is the brother of Lily Maldonado, the late Domingo and the late Ruben. Delia is the sister of Irma Martinez, Ramiro (Dora) Jaime, Omero Jaime and the late Rolando Jaime. They are also survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by their parents, brothers and sisters.

Visitation at the funeral home Thursday July 30 from 10-12 PM, then to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3222 S. 29th St., for the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:45 PM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Friday, July 31 at 12 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:45 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
JUL
31
Interment
12:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
To the Martinez family,
I am so sorry for your losses. Please accept my deepest sympathy. I do not know your family, but when I read the obituary that both of your parents had died 2 days apart...it broke my heart for you. Know they are in heaven together watching over all of you. May your memories of them live on in your hearts and bring you comfort. May they rest in peace.
God bless you all.
Nancy Seidl
Nancy Seidl
