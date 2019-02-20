|
Kureck, Wallace H found peace February 15, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his father Walter H., his mother Louise L, (nee Gurrath), his brothers Richard (Shirley), and Len (Lorraine), his nephew Larry, and his niece Terri. Dear uncle of Bonnie, Donna Kureck and Karen Stuczynski. Also survived by other great nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday February 22, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER WEST CHAPEL (12875 W Capitol Dr) from 1 PM until time of services at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers Memorials to Wisconsin Lutheran High School appreciated. Wallace was a member of the United States Army serving in Korea.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019