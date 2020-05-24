Wally Orlando
Wally Orlando

Entered Eternal Life on Saturday May 16, 2020 reuniting with his beloved wife Janet (nee Cleary), parents Agabito and Consiglia, and brother Frank Orlando at the age of 93. Dear brother of Mary (the late Rocky) Rinaldi. He was the beloved uncle of John (Laura) and Mario (Connie) Rinaldi and Elizabeth Orlando. Also survived by his best friend Steve Johnson and his many friends at Muskego Lakes Country Club.

Wally was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during WWII.

A private family visitation and service was held at the Harder Funeral Home followed by entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Wally was loved by all. He enjoyed his life and loved his wife.
Greg Felzer
Friend
