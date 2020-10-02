1/1
Walter A. Carter Jr.
Walter A. Carter Jr.

Passed into Eternal Life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at age 67. Formally wedded to Cheryl D. Carter. Loving father of Deonna Carter, Walter Albert Carter III "Red", Jerron Carter, Atajah Carter and Joseph Carter. Proud grandad of Avonte Carter, DaMareon Carter, Remya Carter, Amber Carter and Kyrie Carter. Beloved brother of (the late Marion "Don" Carter), Vincent G. Carter, Ophelia Carter and Sharon Carter-McMurray. Special friend of Anita Harris. Also loved by nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Walter A. Carter Sr. and Lessie Mae Carter.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 9, 2020, 12-1PM. Funeral Service at 1PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
