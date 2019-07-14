|
Rasner, Jr., Walter Andrew Also known as "Mr. Rummage-O-Rama," passed into eternal life on June 26, 2019. He was born in Menominee, MI on January 20, 1939 to Walter and Julia Rasner. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Judy Rasner (nee Zeman), he was the loving father of his four children, Richard, Barbara, Naomi (Jim) and Sarah; and proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia, Quinten, Elijah and Marcella, as well as a great-grandson, Adrias. Additionally, he was the former husband and good friend of Gloria Rasner (nee Skiba), who also preceded him in death. He is further survived and will be dearly missed by additional family and friends. Walter was known for his grit, generosity and for his entrepreneurial spirit. He owned and operated Rummage-O-Rama for more than 30 years before retiring to Nevada. In his retirement, Walter enjoyed filling every possible empty space in his house and garage with antiques and collectibles, riding his tractor, talking to anyone who would listen about old cars, riding roller coasters, achieving semi-celebrity status at Julie's Park Cafe in Fish Creek, and spending time with family and his dogs in Door County, Wisconsin. We would be hard-pressed to meet anyone who loved hot dogs and doughnuts more than Wally. Visitation will be held July 20 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 2PM until the memorial service at 4PM. A separate celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Door County. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/wally-rasner039s-memorial-fund to benefit the Door County chapter of the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019