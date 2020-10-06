Walter D. McGuinnessMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on October 5, 2020 at age 74. Lovingly survived by his wife Judith (Kaczmarek). Beloved father of Daniel McGuinness and Megan (Chris) Repsa. Cherished Papa of Haley, Cameron and another granddaughter due in December. Dear brother of Mary (Bill) Ezell. Special uncle of Devon. He is further survived by other family and many friends.Walter proudly served in the United States Navy for 10 years and 11 months. He retired from Milwaukee County after 29 years of dedicated employment.Visitation will take place at Blessed Sacrament Church (3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, WI) on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment with Full Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.