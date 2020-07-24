Walter F. SchmidtWauwatosa - After a lifetime blessed by God, Wallie entered into eternal life on July 22, at the age of 90 and rejoins his beloved wife Nancy P. Schmidt of 67 years. Proud Father of Peter (Donna) Schmidt, Stephen (Wendy) Schmidt, Paul (Pamela) Schmidt and Jean (Christopher) Andreski; loving Papa to 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Wallie graduated from Marquette University in 1951 and Marquette Law School in 1954. He went into private practice and after many years of being a sole practitioner, founded the firm now known as Schmidt Rupke Tess-Mattner & Fox.In his lifetime, he enjoyed memberships and friendships, and served at the highest level of many organizations including; Okauchee Lake Yacht Club, Inland Lakes Yachting Assoc., ILYA Bilge Pullers, Chenequa Country Club as well as others. Wallie was an excellent sailor and won many championships over the years as recognized by his admittance into the ILYA Hall of Fame in 2010. He loved competition whether it was in the court room, sailing, golfing, playing cards or throwing jarts in the yard.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle in Wauwatosa, WI at 10am for both Wallie and Nancy. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visitation. The family thanks all of you who contributed to their lifetime of joy.Memorials to Marquette University High School or Marquette Law School would be appreciated.