1/
Walter F. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter F. Schmidt

Wauwatosa - After a lifetime blessed by God, Wallie entered into eternal life on July 22, at the age of 90 and rejoins his beloved wife Nancy P. Schmidt of 67 years. Proud Father of Peter (Donna) Schmidt, Stephen (Wendy) Schmidt, Paul (Pamela) Schmidt and Jean (Christopher) Andreski; loving Papa to 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Wallie graduated from Marquette University in 1951 and Marquette Law School in 1954. He went into private practice and after many years of being a sole practitioner, founded the firm now known as Schmidt Rupke Tess-Mattner & Fox.

In his lifetime, he enjoyed memberships and friendships, and served at the highest level of many organizations including; Okauchee Lake Yacht Club, Inland Lakes Yachting Assoc., ILYA Bilge Pullers, Chenequa Country Club as well as others. Wallie was an excellent sailor and won many championships over the years as recognized by his admittance into the ILYA Hall of Fame in 2010. He loved competition whether it was in the court room, sailing, golfing, playing cards or throwing jarts in the yard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle in Wauwatosa, WI at 10am for both Wallie and Nancy. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visitation. The family thanks all of you who contributed to their lifetime of joy.

Memorials to Marquette University High School or Marquette Law School would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved