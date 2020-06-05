Walter Gustav Naujock
Franklin - Went Home to his Savior on June 4th, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Zoila "Chela" Naujock (nee Ruiz De Castilla). Dear father of Kenneth (Chris Bushey) Naujock, Carmen (Matthew) Johns, and Karl (Stephanie Kollaszar-Naujock) Naujock. Proud Grandfather of Anna (Tyler) Swessel, Kaitlyn (Michael) Peterson, Ian Naujock, K. Mitchell Naujock, and Karl Thomas "KiT" Naujock. Great-grandfather of Ava and Tristan (Tico) Swessel. Preceded in death by parents Gustav and Katherine (nee Wendt), and siblings Marie Sjokvist and Hilda Lenz. Further survived by his sister Esther (Arthur) Papenfus of Golden, CO. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Limited visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th from 5pm- 6:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th St, Oak Creek, and a Funeral service will follow at 6:30pm. For the health and safety of all who attend, the occupancy of the facility will be closely monitored to reflect local guidelines. The family thanks you all for your patience.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Walter was a retired carpenter and general contractor, and a proud veteran of the US Army Vanguard Project (pre-curser to NASA).

Special thanks to Christina Voss and Senior Helpers that allowed him to be cared for at home these past 5 years.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
