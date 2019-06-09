Services
Walter J. "Waltie" Ebbott

Walter J. "Waltie" Ebbott Notice
Ebbott, Walter J. "Waltie" Entered Eternal Life Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband and soul mate of the late Marlene "Mars" (nee Bieganski). Loving dad of Sandra (Scott) Rosensprung, Michael, Mark, and the late Gary Ebbott. Father-in-law of Marge. Proud grandpa of 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother of Greg, Karen, Linda, Yvonne, and John. Also loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4-7:30PM. Funeral Service 8PM. Please meet at the Funeral Home Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11AM, for procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park for entombment. Memorials appreciated to . Walter proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
