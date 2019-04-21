Services
Graff, Walter J. April 22, 1948 - April 18, 2019. Beloved brother of Bernadine (late John) Pluta, Elaine (late Lee) Kulinski and Pat (Don) Ward. Further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Walter was very proud to be a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Marines and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a retiree of the U.S. Post Office and was well known to have a great sense of humor and to be quite the jokester. A visitation will be held Tuesday April 23rd at Schaff Funeral home starting at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
