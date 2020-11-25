1/
Walter J. "Wally" Vine
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, November 22, 2020, age 74 years. Beloved husband of 50 years to Sharon (nee Carlson). Dear father of Jennifer (Steve) Obermeier, Kevin (Molly), Galen (Melissa) and Lindsay Vine. Loving Grandfather of 13: Kaylen, Paitynn, Boyd, Akaiyah, Brody, Bogart, Price, Jordyn, Baron, Grant, Dewey, Alexis and Alexandrea. Son of the late Pembroke and the late Mabel. Brother of Sandra (James Hentzell) Ludin, the late Charles (Lorie) Vine, Richard (Cheri) Vine and Debra (the late Roger) Angel. Brother in law to the late William (Sharon) Carlson, Linda (Mark) Mehrman, Brad (Elaine) Carlson, Janet (Steve) Anthes, Brian (Julie) Carlson and Lori (Keith) Bubalo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date along with interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War Era, member of the Oneida Nation and an Ordained Deacon at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in West Allis.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
