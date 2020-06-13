Walter John Mondloch
Walter John Mondloch

Mukwonago - Passed away June 12, 2020 age 90. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 68 years. Survivors include his children Patrick (Sheila), Dale (Shirley), Lynn and Lori (Brian Nevin). Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Lucille (Greveildinger) and brother Eldon. Proceeded in death by sister Florence (Jaeger). A service will be held at a later date.

"Love and Stuff"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
