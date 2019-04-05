|
|
Klein, Walter Born to Eternal Life April 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Maria (nee Kraemer) for 65 years. Father of Christina (Ajmal) Woodall and Petra (Peter) Wilson. Proud Opa of Charles (Kim) Wilson and Rebecca (Joseph) Vasquez and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, April 6 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus from 11 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019