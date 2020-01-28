|
|
Walter L. Ward Sr.
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on January 23, 2020 at the age of 99. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry W. Ward Sr. Beloved husband of Kathryn L. Ward. Further survived by five children, Walter L. Ward Jr., Gloria K. Ward, Jesse H. (Earnestine) Ward, Perry W. Ward and Susie L. Ward, 18 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 2207 N. 2nd St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Wisconsin. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020