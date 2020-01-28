Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter L. Ward Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter L. Ward Sr. Notice
Walter L. Ward Sr.

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on January 23, 2020 at the age of 99. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry W. Ward Sr. Beloved husband of Kathryn L. Ward. Further survived by five children, Walter L. Ward Jr., Gloria K. Ward, Jesse H. (Earnestine) Ward, Perry W. Ward and Susie L. Ward, 18 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 2207 N. 2nd St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Wisconsin. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline