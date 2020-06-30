1/2
Walter "Wally" Miller
Walter "Wally" Miller

91 years young. Wally was called home to the Lord on May 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia Miller (Wichert). Dear father of Doreen, Jeff (Trecy) of Marco, FL and Anne (Shane) Colton, along with step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Walter and his brother Leonard (Lefty).

Visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI from 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at St.Joseph's Cemetery in Waukesha, WI with Military Honors.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
