Meka Jr., Walter P. Walter P. Meka Jr., born in Milwaukee, WI on 4/28/1929, died 8/7/2019. Wally is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Beatrice and 6 children, Debra (Chris Frank), Jeanine (Mark Rehberger), Dale (Suzanne), Scott (Penny), Patrice (Andrew Conrad) and Karen (Steven Verreault, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Norman(Sue) Meka and Diane (Don) Gallert. Dear brother-in-law of Kitty (Ray) Yaklovich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Wally served in the army during the Korean War, 1951 to 1953. He worked for 34 years on the Milwaukee Fire Department. Wally recently celebrated his 90th birthday with his children and had the time of his life, "the best birthday ever". His beautiful smile will be missed by all who love him. Services will be held to honor him on 8/30/19 at 11am at the Veteran's Cemetary in Union Grove, WI, 21731 Spring St., 53182
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019