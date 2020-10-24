1/1
Walter R. Mindemann
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter R. Mindemann

Jefferson - Walter R. Mindemann of Jefferson, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 30, 1939 to Walter and Mildred (Becker) Mindemann in the Township of Lisbon.

Walter is survived by his children, Robert (Tonia) Mindemann and Melissa (Carl) Tetzlaff; grandchildren, Carli (Jeremy) Wright, Jessica (Nick) Mueller, Ali (Adam) Mauer, Jenny (Ryan) Pingel, Mark McDaniel and Alexus (Josh) Berndt; and great-grandson, Jaxen Walter Mauer; sisters-in-law, Betty Mindemann and Mary Mindemann; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; and his siblings, Rueben, Marian and Donald.

Wally was a lifetime member of Operating Engineers Local #139. He worked for S&Z Construction for most of his career. He enjoyed his hobby farm and gardening, hunting and watching Brewer's baseball. Wally was very proud of his grandchildren. He was hardworking, generous, soft spoken and tender hearted. He always offered a kind word and helping hand.

A private family service will be held at this time. Family is hoping to do a Brewer game / tailgate memorial gathering in spring or summer 2021.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagenkopf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved