Walter R. MindemannJefferson - Walter R. Mindemann of Jefferson, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 30, 1939 to Walter and Mildred (Becker) Mindemann in the Township of Lisbon.Walter is survived by his children, Robert (Tonia) Mindemann and Melissa (Carl) Tetzlaff; grandchildren, Carli (Jeremy) Wright, Jessica (Nick) Mueller, Ali (Adam) Mauer, Jenny (Ryan) Pingel, Mark McDaniel and Alexus (Josh) Berndt; and great-grandson, Jaxen Walter Mauer; sisters-in-law, Betty Mindemann and Mary Mindemann; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; and his siblings, Rueben, Marian and Donald.Wally was a lifetime member of Operating Engineers Local #139. He worked for S&Z Construction for most of his career. He enjoyed his hobby farm and gardening, hunting and watching Brewer's baseball. Wally was very proud of his grandchildren. He was hardworking, generous, soft spoken and tender hearted. He always offered a kind word and helping hand.A private family service will be held at this time. Family is hoping to do a Brewer game / tailgate memorial gathering in spring or summer 2021.