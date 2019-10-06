Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD
3672 E. Plankinton Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD
3672 E. Plankinton Ave.
Cudahy, WI
South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late June. Beloved father of Diane (Al) Czubkowski, Beverly Chandler (Greg Yaunke) and Jim (Mary) Orlinski. Loving grandpa of Nick (Kim) Chandler, Alex (Laura) Chandler, Jenny Czubkowski, Jason Czubkowski, Patrick Orlinski, Andrew Orlinski and Kristin Orlinski. Great grandpa of Crystal, Adam, Claire and Lily. Also survived by his longtime friend John Kontowicz, other relatives and friends.

Wally was a retired operating engineer at WE Energies Oak Creek Power Plant, served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, loved fishing, his kids and grandkids. Special thank you to the staff at the Courts of Franciscan Villa.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at NATIVITY OF THE LORD (3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy, WI.) on Monday October 14, 2019 from 10:00 - 10:45 AM with the Memorial Mass to begin at 11 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nativity of the Lord Church appreciated.

"Gone Fishing"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
