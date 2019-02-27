|
Kalamarz, Walter "Smokey" S. Passed away February 23, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Mlakar). Loving dad of the late Cindy (Jeff) Kazmierski and Gail Kalamarz. Dear grandpa of Jeffrey Kazmierski, Jacob (Roxanne) Kazmierski, Luke (Zihui) Kazmierski, Tony Schimborski, Nick Schimborski, Alex Kazmierski, Vince Schimborski, and Margie Schimborski. Loving great-grandpa of Xander Kazmierski. Brother of Julius "Mickey"(Maureen) Kalamarz. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. United States Army Veteran of WWII. Member of H.A. Todd Post #537. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church ( formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary) 1212 S. 117th St. Visitation Friday at the church 4:00 pm until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cystic Fibrosis appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019