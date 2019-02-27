Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kalamarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. "Smokey" Kalamarz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Walter S. "Smokey" Kalamarz Notice
Kalamarz, Walter "Smokey" S. Passed away February 23, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Mlakar). Loving dad of the late Cindy (Jeff) Kazmierski and Gail Kalamarz. Dear grandpa of Jeffrey Kazmierski, Jacob (Roxanne) Kazmierski, Luke (Zihui) Kazmierski, Tony Schimborski, Nick Schimborski, Alex Kazmierski, Vince Schimborski, and Margie Schimborski. Loving great-grandpa of Xander Kazmierski. Brother of Julius "Mickey"(Maureen) Kalamarz. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. United States Army Veteran of WWII. Member of H.A. Todd Post #537. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church ( formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary) 1212 S. 117th St. Visitation Friday at the church 4:00 pm until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cystic Fibrosis appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now