Walter "Salty" SchwartingOconomowoc - Walter A. "Salty" Schwarting, age 94, passed peacefully on August 25, 2020.Preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Marie (nee Yunker) Schwarting, as well as his brother Charles H. Schwarting. Beloved husband of 46 years to Mary Jo (nee Sazama), loving father to Jeffrey W. (Suwanee, GA) and Charles J. (Cottage Grove, WI). Special uncle to Rick (Sue) and Terry (Debbie). Further survived by his brother and sister-in-law's Richard (Karen) Sonnentag, Tom and (Mary Jo) Sazama and countless nieces and nephews. He was a member of Galilee Lutheran Church and frequented St. Anthony's on the Lake, both in Pewaukee, to pray with Mary Jo. Born in Milwaukee, and growing up in Whitefish Bay he attended Whitefish Bay High School prior to serving in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946, Wally graduated from Milwaukee University School in 1947 and from the University of Wisconsin in 1951, with a degree in Business Administration where he was President of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Many summers spent at the family cabin, on Pewaukee Lake, developed his love for competitive sailing. This resulted in a lifetime of achievements. In 1974 he purchased a house in Beach Park, as well as marrying the love of his life, Mary Jo. They retired to Las Vegas in 1991, because "everyone goes to Vegas" and could see their friends all year long. Ever longing for more heat, they would vacation in Cabo San Lucas for many years. After graduating from the UW, Wally traveled through Europe for months, driving from country to country living a vagabond lifestyle. This fed to his desire to see the world. Wally and Mary Jo traveled frequently, seeing the United States from New York to San Diego, and all points in between. One of his favorite trips was to Australia, to watch his good friend, Buddy Melges, vie for the America's Cup. They also had a real affection for Aruba. Following each trip there would be a litany of pictures for Mary Jo to start a new photo album. Each trip would be considered an additional honeymoon. He was an avid skier with many visits to Utah as well as many local ski hills in Wisconsin, even skiing the Alps! Former member of Heiliger Huegel (Holy Hill) Ski Club. Salty loved the Wisconsin Badgers, especially the football team, and saw them many times in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, as well as flying around the country to see them in countless other bowl games. He was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan and they witnessed the 1967 "Ice Bowl", the 1997 Super Bowl victory in New Orleans, as well as the 2011 victory in Dallas. He had a very successful career in sales, marketing, and advertising for Hevi-Duty Electric, Arps Corporation, and L.F. George. Very early in his sailing career, Wally earned the nickname of Salty, so he created Salty's Fan Club. This ensured he would have many people cheering for him during races and regattas. No matter what lake he sailed on, there were always fans. To thank them, and possibly entice a few more fans and using his marketing prowess, Salty would hand out logoed tee shirts, buttons, and balloons. He would even hand out stickers for fans to place around the world. Over-time, he would create new phrases and "Power Up" was one of his favorites. All who knew him, knew what this means. Because one nickname isn't enough, he earned the additional moniker of "Wizard" due to his uncanny ability to read the wind. Imparting his wisdom on others inspired the Puff Watcher's where he, and others, would teach sailors about the "silver fizzler", "sleeker sneaker", and many others with just as colorful names. Wizard became the Official Puff Watcher #1. Longtime member of the Pewaukee Yacht Club and lifelong member of Inland Lake Yachting Association. Salty's sailing accomplishments are far too many to list but these are certainly some highlights: 1961 ILYA C Class Championship, 7 time PYC Class C Champion, PYC Gordon Henke Lifetime Achievement Award, crewing on E and A Class ILYA Championships, winning the Class C Over 40, Over 50, and Over 60 regatta's multiple times, winning the Class MC Over 60, Over 70, and Over 80 multiple times as well. Salty was also past Commodore of Wisconsin Yachting Association, active ILYA Bilge Pullers #204, and volunteered to judge many sailing events at the PYC, as well as ILYA and WYA regattas. He loved promoting sailing to all ages and volunteered with the Pewaukee Sailing School and the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. His joyful and infectious personality, as well as his sometimes-crafty antics always meant he was the center of attention. People wanted to be around winners, and Salty was truly a winner, not only on the water but in life.Wally not only witnessed history, he was part of it and certainly made his impact on the world.Onward & Upward Salty! God Bless.Due to the current health situation a celebration of his life and memorial services will be held at a later date.