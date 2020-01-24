Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Cedarburg - passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was 91. Dearly loved husband of Lynn Raebel (nee LeGrand). He leaves behind his wife, his children, Ramona, Brennan, Paul, Matthew, Kate and John; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 6PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4PM until the time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
