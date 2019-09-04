|
Walter Zendek
- - Passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Karen (nee Kosak). Loving Dad of Walter C. (Pam). Cherished son of Elsa. Dear Brother of Helmut (Nancy) Zendek. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held Thursday September 5, at 6 pm at the Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Walter's name can be made to: Wisconsin Chapter https://www.alz.org/wi. The family would like to thank the Staffs of: Froedtert Hospital Stroke Center, Wisconsin Chapter, Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab and The View at Pine Ridge for not only caring for him but caring about him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019