Waltraut Dreja
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Waltraut's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waltraut Dreja

Found peace of Monday, June 8 ,2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Dreja . Survived by her son, Detlef (Mary) Dreja: granddaughters Leah and Elizabeth Dreja; and great grandson Fritz Alfred; other relatives, special caregivers and many friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home (12600 West Capitol Dr. Brookfield) on Sat. June 13 10 AM-12:15 PM Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery.

Waltraut was a longtime member of Rheinischer Verein Grun-Weiss Club der Pommern and Trinity South Mequon Lutheran Church.

She will be missed not only by her family, but by the many people she enjoyed being with.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:15 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved