Waltraut DrejaFound peace of Monday, June 8 ,2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Dreja . Survived by her son, Detlef (Mary) Dreja: granddaughters Leah and Elizabeth Dreja; and great grandson Fritz Alfred; other relatives, special caregivers and many friends.Visitation at Krause Funeral Home (12600 West Capitol Dr. Brookfield) on Sat. June 13 10 AM-12:15 PM Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery.Waltraut was a longtime member of Rheinischer Verein Grun-Weiss Club der Pommern and Trinity South Mequon Lutheran Church.She will be missed not only by her family, but by the many people she enjoyed being with.