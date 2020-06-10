Waltraut Dreja
Found peace of Monday, June 8 ,2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Dreja . Survived by her son, Detlef (Mary) Dreja: granddaughters Leah and Elizabeth Dreja; and great grandson Fritz Alfred; other relatives, special caregivers and many friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home (12600 West Capitol Dr. Brookfield) on Sat. June 13 10 AM-12:15 PM Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Waltraut was a longtime member of Rheinischer Verein Grun-Weiss Club der Pommern and Trinity South Mequon Lutheran Church.
She will be missed not only by her family, but by the many people she enjoyed being with.
Found peace of Monday, June 8 ,2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Dreja . Survived by her son, Detlef (Mary) Dreja: granddaughters Leah and Elizabeth Dreja; and great grandson Fritz Alfred; other relatives, special caregivers and many friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home (12600 West Capitol Dr. Brookfield) on Sat. June 13 10 AM-12:15 PM Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Waltraut was a longtime member of Rheinischer Verein Grun-Weiss Club der Pommern and Trinity South Mequon Lutheran Church.
She will be missed not only by her family, but by the many people she enjoyed being with.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.