Wana Mae Allard (nee Curtis)
Peacefully passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband Donald. A service will be held in Crivitz, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home. For complete notice, visit https://www.rhodescharapata.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ronald McDonald House at 401 7th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.